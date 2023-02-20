Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Biogen worth $66,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.09. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.54.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

