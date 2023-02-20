Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $337.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Shares of BIIB traded up $6.85 on Thursday, hitting $278.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,627. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.09.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

