Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $17.32 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.32 or 0.00071228 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $303.29 million and $9.29 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00200227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00053833 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

