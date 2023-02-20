Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $17.53 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $307.01 million and $10.77 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.53 or 0.00071623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00205366 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00055588 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

