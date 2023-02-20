Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57.53 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $57.53 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00199572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00054564 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

