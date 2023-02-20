Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.60 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $10.60 million and $149,984.15 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003499 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00419860 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.12 or 0.27812262 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.64518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.86528122 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $156,063.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

