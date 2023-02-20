Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $15.49 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 101.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 169.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.