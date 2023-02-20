BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $716.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

