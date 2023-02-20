BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up approximately 11.8% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 541.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 124,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,445. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

