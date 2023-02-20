Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLMN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

