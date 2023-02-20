Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

