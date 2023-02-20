Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.36.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.51. 2,093,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 90.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $13,494,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 598,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 97,894 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,002.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 583,532 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

