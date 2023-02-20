Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.22. 708,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,533. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.