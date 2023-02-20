Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 708,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

