Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.07.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$64.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.67.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

