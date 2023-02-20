Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $276.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $282.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.04. 373,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,915. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.34. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

