Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $376.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $416.00 to $376.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.19.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SAM traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.04. The stock had a trading volume of 373,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,915. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.99 and a 200 day moving average of $358.34. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

