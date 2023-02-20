Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $376.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $416.00 to $376.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

SAM traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,915. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.34. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

