Braintrust (BTRST) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $84.31 million and $1.08 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

