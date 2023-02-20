Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BFAM. Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
BFAM stock traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. 1,293,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.