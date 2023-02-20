Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BFAM. Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.

BFAM stock traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.87. 1,293,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

