Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price at $99.89

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.