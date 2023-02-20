Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT at C$94.43

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$94.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRT.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

GRT.UN stock opened at C$85.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.05. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$100.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

