Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $84.70

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Cowen raised their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Incyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.