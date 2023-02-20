Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $5.77

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.
In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RDFN opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
