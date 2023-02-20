Brokerages Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price at $86.67

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,140.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $542,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,140.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $98.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

