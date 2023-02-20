Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $15.25

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,121,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,766,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Stock Down 4.4 %

StoneCo stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile



StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

