Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAMR. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 118,058 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 74.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 16.8% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 102,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

BAMR stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

