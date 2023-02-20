Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,842,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,736 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SelectQuote by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SelectQuote by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SelectQuote by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

SLQT opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

