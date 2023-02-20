Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $862,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 408,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $507.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

