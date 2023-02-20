Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 308,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 564,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $8,357,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

