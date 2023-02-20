Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $176.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.71.

MIDD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 434,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.94. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

