Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $21.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.93.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of RCM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,730. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

