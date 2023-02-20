Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $72.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.04. 824,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,418. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,159,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,183,532. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

