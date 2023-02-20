Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $97.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.67. 9,330,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,442,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after buying an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

