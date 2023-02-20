Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $97.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.04.
Twilio Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45.
About Twilio
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
