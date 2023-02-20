Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $97.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.04.

Twilio Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

About Twilio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 475,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 170,884 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

