Canaccord Genuity Group Raises 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $58.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

10x Genomics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 1,314,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

