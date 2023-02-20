Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price to $18.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $503.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the period.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

