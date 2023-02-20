Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,748,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 300,583 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $180,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

VZ opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

