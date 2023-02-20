Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.15% of Equity Residential worth $291,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,469,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,789,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR opened at $65.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.36%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

