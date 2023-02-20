Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $344.99 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $344,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

INVH opened at $32.63 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

