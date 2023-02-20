Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 178,600 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $408,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,699,000 after acquiring an additional 72,838 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 197,409 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $110.76 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

