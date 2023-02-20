Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 2,700 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.42% of Booking worth $268,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,496.38.

Booking Stock Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking stock opened at $2,462.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,237.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,014.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,639.00.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

