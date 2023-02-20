Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,561,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 580,152 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $215,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $5,243,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

