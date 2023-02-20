Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 75,135 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,167,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,135 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up about 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 4.91% of Equitable worth $478,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

