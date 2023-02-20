Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $164,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 75.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $299.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

