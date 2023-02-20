Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $3.20

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.30 to $3.20 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.53.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

About Canopy Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.