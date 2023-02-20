Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CARA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.67.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
CARA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 371,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $578.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
About Cara Therapeutics
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
