Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CARA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 371,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $578.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also

