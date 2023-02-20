Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

