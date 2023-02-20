Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Reaches $424.77 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $424.77 million and $9.68 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,513,487,718 coins and its circulating supply is 10,760,053,706 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,511,319,303 with 10,758,027,191 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03879086 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $8,201,061.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

