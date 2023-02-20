Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0393 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $422.89 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,515,264,654 coins and its circulating supply is 10,761,714,361 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,513,685,627 with 10,760,238,664 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03935246 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $9,406,227.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

